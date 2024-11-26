Scores of Telangana residential school students suffer food poisoning again

Hyderabad: Hardly a week after around 50 students from ZPHS Maganur in Narayanpet district fell ill after consuming their mid-day meal on November 20 and 21, a similar incident occurred on Tuesday, November 26, with over 30 students rushed to Maganur Government Area Hospital and Makthal Government Hospital. Two female students are in critical condition and have been transferred to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital for treatment.

Following the food poisoning incidents on November 20 and 21, the Telangana chief minister directed the district collector to take action against those responsible. As a result, the principal of the school and the mandal education officer were suspended, along with the district education officer, and the contract with the agency supplying the provisions was cancelled.

A thorough investigation was ordered by Narayanpet collector Sikta Patnaik, with preliminary findings suggesting that poor-quality eggs and rice served to the students were the cause of the food poisoning.

However, the food poisoning incident recurred on Tuesday when approximately 40 students complained of stomach aches and many vomited after consuming their mid-day meal.

Interestingly, following the first incident of food poisoning at the school, food was prepared in the presence of officials, with rice believed to have caused the initial poisoning being replaced. On Tuesday, food was prepared under the supervision of mandal revenue officials, with some villagers eating alongside the children. Despite these changes, children fell ill again, alarming their parents.

Taking to X, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao shared videos of students being moved to ambulances and questioned what it would take for the state government to awaken from its “deep sleep.”

He reminded CM Revanth Reddy of his warning that those responsible for the food poisoning would face jail time. Harish Rao expressed frustration that despite parents voicing their concerns over the lack of action taken against those responsible, nothing had changed on the ground.

“How many more students should be admitted to hospitals or die because the chief minister is not following through on his promises?” Harish Rao questioned.