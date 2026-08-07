Mumbai: Is Bollywood witnessing the beginning of a new love story? Well, that’s exactly what fans are wondering after the latest social media posts of Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane went viral. While neither of them has confirmed anything, eagle-eyed netizens are convinced the two may have just dropped the biggest hint yet, leaving the internet buzzing with dating rumours.

Years after her divorce from actor Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda is now rumoured to have found love again. The speculation gained momentum after the duo appeared to enjoy a quiet getaway in Panshet, Pune, with both sharing pictures from what looked like the same Airbnb, albeit from different angles.

Harshvardhan Rane took to Instagram to post a series of photos of himself preparing tea and eggs. He also gave fans a glimpse of the picturesque Airbnb where he was staying.

Around the same time, Sanjeeda Shaikh shared pictures of herself sipping tea, which many fans believe was made by Harshvardhan. Another photo showed someone cooking omelettes on a pan and stove that looked strikingly similar to the one seen in Rane’s post. The lush greenery, interiors and overall backdrop in both their uploads further fuelled speculation that they were vacationing together.

Soon, social media users flooded the comment sections of both actors, claiming it was “obvious” they were at the same location. Several fans even called it a “soft launch” of their relationship, while others wished the duo happiness if the rumours turned out to be true.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda have sparked dating rumours. Back in 2023, the two shared similar pictures from Gir Forest, leading fans to believe they had taken a trip together. The actors have also shared screen space in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish (2020) and later reunited for Kun Faya Kun, directed by Kushan Nandy.

Despite the growing buzz, neither Harshvardhan Rane nor Sanjeeda Shaikh has reacted to the speculation or confirmed their relationship.

For the unversed, Sanjeeda Shaikh was previously married to actor Aamir Ali. The couple separated before officially divorcing in 2021 after nearly nine years of marriage. They welcomed their daughter, Ayra Ali, via surrogacy in August 2019. Since the separation, Sanjeeda has been raising Ayra as a single mother.