Are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sara T the new B-town pair?

Mumbai: There’s a fresh buzz in B-Town—and it’s got everyone curious! Rising Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi might just have found someone special. While he’s keeping things hush-hush, sources say he’s getting close to someone who’s already a star on social media—and happens to be the daughter of one of India’s biggest legends.

A New Love Story in the Making?

According to a recent Filmfare report, Siddhant has been seen spending quality time with a mystery girl from a famous family. A source close to the actor revealed, “It’s still early days in Siddhant and Sara’s friendship, but the chemistry is very much there. They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and looked very comfortable around one another. It makes sense that they’re keeping things low-key for now.” The insider also added, “Honestly, I wouldn’t want to jinx this beautiful union either.”

From Navya to Someone New?

Fans may remember Siddhant was once linked with Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. While they never confirmed anything, their social media hints had everyone talking. But that seems to be in the past.

Now, all eyes are on Siddhant’s rumored new connection—with none other than Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Yes, that Sara! She’s been turning heads with her stylish public appearances and strong social media presence.

What’s Cooking Professionally?

While this rumored romance is getting attention, Siddhant is also busy with his career. He’s set to appear in Dhadak 2opposite Triptii Dimri, and in another film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, alongside Jaya Bachchan and Wamiqa Gabbi. Meanwhile, Sara continues to shine in the spotlight, even without being part of the film industry yet.