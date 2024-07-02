‘Are you Muslim?’ Mahira Khan under fire over her latest attire

Islamabad: Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most popular actresses, is under fire for her latest Instagram post. Known for her stunning fashion choices, Mahira recently shared photos from her visit to Italy, where she is filming a new Netflix series, ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.’

In the photos, Mahira can be seen in bold outfits, which sparked a heated debate on social media. Many criticized her for wearing revealing clothes, arguing that as a Muslim actress, she should adhere to more conservative attire and they should know their boundaries.

“I don’t mind Mahira wearing such clothes but then she must not say in interviews that her Nani and her mother don’t allow her to wear sleeveless,” one user commented.

On the other hand, many fans defended her, saying it’s her choice and that it shouldn’t concern others.

This isn’t the first time Mahira has faced controversy over her wardrobe. In January 2024, she was also criticized for wearing a sleeveless black dress at an event in Saudi Arabia. Despite the backlash, Mahira continues to share her fashion journey with her fans. Check out some of her photos below.