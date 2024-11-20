Argentina football team, featuring Lionel Messi, to play in Kerala next year

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Wednesday revealed that the Argentina football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year for an international match.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister stated that the match would be conducted under the complete supervision of the state government.

“All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state,” the minister said, expressing confidence in Kerala’s ability to host the historic occasion.