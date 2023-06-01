Arjun Kapoor’s official statement on Malaika’s pregnancy news

Mumbai: Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for the past four years now. The couple is constantly trolled by netizens for the 12-year age gap. They often share private moments of their relationship on social media. But these moments are scrutinized by people.

Last year in November a rumour went viral claiming that the actress was pregnant. The report claimed that the couple announced the news of the pregnancy to the family and close ones when they visited London in 2022. Now, in a new interview, Arjun Kapoor slammed all these false reports.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Instagram)

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Arjun Kapoor opened up about how the entire debacle had affected him. He expressed that, “Negativity is easier to do, I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience.”

He further added, “We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there,”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor (Twitter)

Arjun and Malaika’s relationship has always been out in the open. They made their relationship official in 2019 on the actor’s birthday. Malaika also went through a rather public separation from her ex-husband actor Arbaaz Khan back in 2017. The former couple who got married in 1998 have a 20-year-old son, Arhaan.