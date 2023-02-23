Armaan Malik to perform at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium in support of Street Cause

Hyderabad: Get ready to groove to the beats and move to the rhythms of the biggest musical event of the year! Street Cause, the largest student-run NGO in Hyderabad, is proud to present RFC 9 – a musical extravaganza that promises to be a night to remember.

Prepare to witness the magic of Armaan Malik, the heartthrob of millions and one of today’s most versatile singers, songwriters, and actors, as he takes the stage to perform his most-loved songs. Band Capricio, the top Hyderabadi band that has won hearts with their mesmerising music, will be accompanying him.

With a diverse selection of genres, from rock to mass to classics, these talented artists will leave you spellbound and make your heart skip a beat. Alongside the music, indulge in the mouth-watering delicacies and refreshing beverages offered by the food stalls and vendors, making the experience even more delightful.

But the best part? All the profits generated from the event will go towards supporting underserved communities. By purchasing a pass and joining us for this incredible event, you’ll not only be celebrating the impact but also making a difference in the lives of those who need it the most.

So, mark April 8, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., on your calendar and head to Hyderabad’s iconic LB Stadium for the ultimate musical experience. Don’t pass up this opportunity to be a part of something truly amazing and meaningful. Get your tickets now and prepare to be awestruck by RFC 9, the musical spectacle of the year! Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.