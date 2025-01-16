Nearly 15 lakh people attend International Kite Festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The three-day International Kite Festival concluded on Wednesday, January 16 at the Secunderabad Parade Ground attracting approximately 15 lakh visitors.

The event saw participation from 47 international kite flyers, representing countries Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands will be participating in the event. Additionally, 60 local participants from states such as Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will also join the festivities.

In addition to the kites soaring in the sky, the festival will feature special stalls showcasing around 1,100 national and international sweets and flour-based dishes. This year’s event also welcomed 700 homemakers from Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, and nine other countries.