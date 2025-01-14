Photos: International Kite Festival at Parade Grounds in full swing

Hyderabad: The state tourism and cultural department is hosting a kite festival at the Parade Grounds welcoming both national and international kite flyers. The event will showcase kite displays from 10 am to 8 pm.

Kite enthusiasts from various countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands will be participating in the event. Additionally, 60 local participants from states such as Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will also join the festivities.

Entry to the festival is free.

Visuals of vibrant kites painting the sky bright at Parade Grounds

A vibrant display of kites soaring above Parade Grounds (Photos: Tamreen Sultana)

A mesmerizing sight as kites dance in the clear sky

Colourful kites fill the sky, captivating children and adults alike

A beautiful blend of colours and shapes as kites drift through the sky

A moment of wonder as bubbles drift softly in the breeze

Children watched in awe as kites of various shapes soared high above Parade Grounds.

Hyderabad Metro adds surprising twist to International kite festival

Hyderabad Metro’s three-coach train soars in the skies, adding a unique twist

The Hyderabad Metro has launched “Me Time on My Metro,” an initiative that aims at transforming the daily commute into an opportunity for self-discovery and personal engagement. The initiative will be implemented along with the Sankranti Metro Fest which starts on January 8. During this, the metro stations will feature a variety of cultural performances including traditional songs, dance, and festive decor.

Kite sales skyrocket in Parade Grounds

Local vendors selling kites at Parade Grounds

A 34-year-old local vendor who set up a temporary stall at Parade Ground to sell kites told Siasat.com that he sells over 80 kites daily during the International Kite Festival which helps him earn a small profit and manage his daily expenses.

Exploring the kite festival beyond the skies

In addition to the kites soaring in the sky, the festival will feature special stalls showcasing around 1,100 national and international sweets and flour-based dishes. This year’s event will also welcome 700 homemakers from Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, and nine other countries. A special play area for kids has also been organized to add to the festivities.

Special play area organised for kids at Parade Grounds

Elderly women set up food stalls at Parade Grounds

Stall serving delicious Bakrori, a traditional sweet dish from Bihar

Handloom sarees being sold at the International Kite Festival

The authorities anticipate approximately 1.5 million attendees over the three days of celebrations.