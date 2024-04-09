Arrested just before national elections, says BRS MLC Kavitha in letter

Hyderabad: Arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday wrote a letter to a judge, claiming that she was arrested based on statements on a few people who “kept changing their statements and political alliances”.

In a four-page letter released to the media after her judicial custody was extended to April 23 on Tuesday, Kavitha stressed that she has neither any involvement nor financial benefits with the case.

“After more than 2 years of failed investigations, the ED arrested me on March 15, without any proof. My arrest was based on mere statements from a few people who kept changing their statements and their political alliances. My arrest was made right before the National elections (Lok Sabha elections),” the stated the BRS leader’s letter.

Also Read Excise Case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of Kavitha

Kavitha’s letter also mentions alleged threats by BJP leaders in the name of ED raids. “On the floor of the Parliament, BJP leaders openly threaten the Opposition, ‘chup raho varna ED bhejunga (keep quiet or else I will send the ED to your doorstep),” the letter read.

Lastly, the letter mentions her minor son who is currently studying for his board exams. “My minor son is preparing for his board exams and aptitude tests. I fear my absence might have a negative impact on my son,” the letter read.

She ended the letter by asking the judge to reconsider her bail request.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Kavitha as one of the prime accused in the ongoing Delhi excise policy case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Kumar Jain are also under arrest by the ED.