Arvind Kejriwal calls fire at coaching institute ‘unfortunate’; says no need to panic

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed concern over the fire incident at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar in which some students sustained minor injuries.

Students of the coaching institute escaped though windows, and used ropes and ladders to climb down from the top floor.

Kejriwal said there was no need to panic and the blaze was brought under control by the Delhi Fire Service.

“This fire incident is very unfortunate. Some students sustained minor injuries while trying to escape. Rest of the students are fine. There is no need to panic, Fire brigade has controlled the fire. District administration is present on the spot,” he tweeted in Hindi.

आग की ये घटना बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। कुछ छात्र बचने के प्रयास में मामूली रूप से घायल हुए हैं, बाक़ी सभी छात्र सुरक्षित हैं। घबराने की बात नहीं है, दमकल विभाग द्वारा आग पर क़ाबू पा लिया गया है। ज़िला प्रशासन भी मौक़े पर मौजूद है। https://t.co/h32QYbxuKB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2023

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders were pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen rescued by the firemen through windows.