Arvind Kejriwal’s ED custody extended till April 1

Published: 28th March 2024 4:29 pm IST
New Delhi: A court here on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case.

The agency had sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court said he has to be produced before the court on April 1 at 11 am.

The ED had produced him before Rouse Avenue court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja as his current custody was ending on Thursday.

The ED said in its fresh remand plea that during his custodial interrogation, his statements were recorded on five days and that he was “giving evasive replies”.

It said the statements of three other persons have also been recorded during the remand.

