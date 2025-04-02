As Hyderabad’s summer peaks, bus shelters fined over unrepaired AC’s

As the summer season intensifies, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposes fines on AC bus shelters for the failure to repair air conditioners (ACs) and fans.

Since the first week of March, GHMC officials have issued multiple orders to ensure repairs are completed. However, following several complaints about non-compliance, a special team conducted an inspection last Monday, finding that several agencies had not carried out the necessary repairs.

As a result, Rs 22,000 fines were imposed on Uni Ads, Rs 30,000 on Prakash Arts, and Rs 30,000 on Media Cart.

Despite these penalties, another inspection conducted on Wednesday, April 2 revealed that ACs remained non-functional at many locations. This led to increased fines, with Uni Ads facing a penalty of Rs 46,000, Prakash Arts Rs 61,000, and Media Cart Rs 56,000.

GHMC have warned that another round of inspections will take place next Monday, and stricter penalties will follow if the repairs remain incomplete. As Hyderabad’s summer heat continues to rise, authorities stress the urgency of ensuring these cooling systems are fully operational.

IMD Hyderabad issues alert for summer

A day earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast stated that the temperatures in Telangana may reach 44 degrees Celsius.

As per IMD Hyderabad, temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius are expected in 15 districts of the state. These districts are Adilabad, Kothagudem, Jagitial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Wanaparthy.

The weather department has also issued orange alert for the 15 districts amid anticipated intense summer.

Yet, the highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. Meanwhile, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Jogulamba Gadwal recorded temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad also witnessed intense summer as it recorded a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on March 27.



