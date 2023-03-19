As police quiz Rahul, Cong tweets ‘Savarkar samjha kya’

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th March 2023 10:11 pm IST
Twitter

New Delhi: As the Delhi Police questioned Rahul Gandhi over his “women still being sexually assaulted” remark, the Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the government, saying “Savarkar samjha kya… naam Rahul Gandhi hai”.

Law Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju responded on Twitter urging not to “insult” the great personality (Veer Savarkar). “I request with folded hands,” the minister said.

The Congress tweeted a photo of the former party chief in the driver’s seat of a car, and said, “Savarkar samjha kya… naam- Rahul Gandhi hai (Have you considered him Savarkar?… the name is Rahul Gandhi).”

Also Read
Rahul should share information if he is really serious about women’s issues: Anurag Thakur

Reacting to it, Rijiju said, “Kripya mahan atma Veer Savarkar ka apmaan na karen. Haath jod kar vinti karta hun (Please don’t insult great personality Veer Savarkar. I request with folded hands)”.

A Delhi Police team on Sunday questioned Gandhi at his residence here over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that “women are still being sexually assaulted and asked him to provide information about the “victims” to take up their complaints, officials said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th March 2023 10:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button