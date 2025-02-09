As summer sets in, demand for clay bottles in Hyderabad rises

Hyderabad: With the summer setting in, the demand for clay bottles has significantly increased in the city as people see it as a cheap and natural cooling system to beat the scorching heat.

Pushcart vendors and roadside clay utensil sellers are stocking up on clay bottles due to high demand from students and office-goers.

Made from natural clay, these bottles are valued for their ability to keep water cool for extended periods without the need for electricity or artificial cooling agents. In addition to being durable and easy to carry, they now feature modern, abstract designs that appeal to customers

“A clay bottle prices start from Rs 100. There are two varieties of plain bottles and those having a design painted on it to give it a more vibrant look. People are buying them in bulk, not just for personal use but also for offices,” said Manohar, a vendor at City College.

Earthen pots, jugs and bottles have gained popularity among the buyers in recent times as many find water from the refrigerator to be harmful since the cooling effect is brought about using electrical means.

“We have replaced all our plastic bottles with these sleek and cool clay bottles. It is one of the best alternatives to plastic bottles, eco-friendly and affordable,” said Kavya, a student from Ghansi Bazaar.

The clay bottles are sold across the city at Edi Bazar, Puranapul, Asifnagar Kumharwadi, Bowenpally, Golconda and Lalapet Secunderabad.

The bottles are available across several e-commerce platforms at a price above Rs. 150 a piece.