Asaduddin Owaisi advises youngsters to avoid tobacco, value time

The Hyderabad MP asked the youngsters to stay away from cigarettes, gutkha products, drugs, hookah and vape.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 28th March 2025 4:36 pm IST
Waqf Amendment Bill to reward encroachers, demolish properties: Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi advised the youth to stay away from tobacco products.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Speaking at the Youmul Quran program being held at Masjid e Vazeer Ali on Friday, said the youngsters should understand the importance of time and utilize it for their well-being. “People should recite the Quran regularly. There is no guarantee of life, don’t know who will stay how long,” he said.

Also Read
Watch: Under-construction building collapses as earthquake hits Bangkok

The Hyderabad MP asked the youngsters to stay away from cigarettes, gutkha products, drugs, hookah and vape. He said the youngsters should come closer to Allah and leave all bad habits.

MS Creative School

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 28th March 2025 4:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button