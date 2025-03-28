Asaduddin Owaisi advises youngsters to avoid tobacco, value time

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi advised the youth to stay away from tobacco products.

Speaking at the Youmul Quran program being held at Masjid e Vazeer Ali on Friday, said the youngsters should understand the importance of time and utilize it for their well-being. “People should recite the Quran regularly. There is no guarantee of life, don’t know who will stay how long,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP asked the youngsters to stay away from cigarettes, gutkha products, drugs, hookah and vape. He said the youngsters should come closer to Allah and leave all bad habits.