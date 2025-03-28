Watch: Under-construction building collapses as earthquake hits Bangkok

A multi-storey building under construction collapsed in Bangkok as an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude hit Thailand on Friday, March 28.

A dramatic video circulated on social media showed the multi-story building with a crane on top collapsing into a cloud of dust while onlookers screamed and ran.

The incident took place near Bangkok’s popular Chatuchak Market as the midday temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock and people in Bangkok evacuated from their buildings were cautioned to stay outside in case there were more.

Water from high-rise rooftop pools in Bangkok sloshed over the side as they shook, and debris fell from many buildings.

The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.

Alarms went off in buildings as the earthquake hit around 1:30 pm and startled residents were evacuated down staircases of high-rise condominiums and hotels in densely populated central Bangkok.

They remained in the streets, seeking shade from the midday sun in the minutes after the quake.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention said the quake was felt in almost all regions of the country.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in central Myanmar, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the city of Monywa.

Additional footage showing the collapse of an under construction skyscraper in Bangkok, during today’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake on the border between Thailand and Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/NX3o5XbJtA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 28, 2025