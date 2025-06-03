Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi arrived at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday as the Operation Sindoor delegate returned after concluding a diplomatic visit to Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The delegation which is led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda aimed to strengthen international cooperation against terrorism and present India’s firm stance on cross-border threats.

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, arrives at Hyderabad airport after concluding visits to Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.



The delegation visited key partner countries to showcase India's… pic.twitter.com/nrbVdQohLF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2025

Successful visit to four nations

The delegation wrapped up its four-nation tour on Monday. The members of the delegation included BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Their discussions emphasized India’s “zero tolerance” policy toward terrorism.

The outreach took place in the immediate aftermath of the horrendous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and subsequent developments to foster global cooperation in combating terrorism.

Asaduddin Owaisi arrives at Hyderabad airport

The Hyderabad MP was seen stepping out of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday morning.

During the visit to four nations, he heavily criticized Pakistan. In one of the meetings, he called Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pak Army chief Asim Munir ‘stupid jokers’, highlighting how the top leadership of Pakistan was ‘hiding’ behind a fake memento as a face-saving measure.

The memento that Asaduddin Owaisi referred to was presented to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at a high-profile event, attended by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar.

#WATCH | During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, " Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif…these stupid jokers want to compete with India, they had given a photograph of a 2019… pic.twitter.com/xJoaBo6zhO — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

Also Read List of direct flights from Hyderabad airport to international cities may expand

“Pakistan Army chief gave the photo to Pak PM in the presence of the President and the National Assembly Speaker. These stupid jokers want to compete with India. They had given a 2019 photograph of a Chinese Army drill, claiming it was a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in—they can’t even give a proper photograph,” Owaisi told the gathering.

Now, Asaduddin Owaisi is back in Hyderabad after concluding the four-nation tour.