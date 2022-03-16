Asaduddin Owaisi awarded the ‘Parliamentarian of the year’

MP Asaduddin Owaisi has been awarded the “Parliamentarian of the Year” by Lokmat Parliamentary awards on Wednesday.

The MP from Hyderabad and AIMIM chief took to Twitter to announce his award and tweeted, “Just found out I’ve been awarded “Parliamentarian of the Year” by #LokmatParliamentaryAwards. Thanks to

@lokmat for the honour. MPs have to hold govt accountable. From PMAY to #Pegasus to foreigners’ tribunals, I’ve used my position in public interest & will continue to do so”

It is worth noting that Owaisi was conferred the same honour in the year 2019 as well.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are granted to Indian Parliamentarians for their contribution in eight different categories (four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) every year. The Board of Jury studied the parliamentary contribution for the year 2020 and 2021 of all MPS to select the winners.

The awards function could not be held for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.