Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi and his family have registered for the ongoing socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste survey in Hyderabad.

The survey is aimed at gathering vital data for informed policymaking.

On Saturday, officials visited Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence at Shastripuram to collect details for the caste survey.

Key officials, including the Zonal Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and representatives from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), were present during the process.

Speaking on the occasion, Owaisi emphasized the importance of participation in the survey and urged residents across Telangana, including those in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, to actively engage in the process.

Progress of survey

The caste survey in Hyderabad is progressing steadily, particularly in the GHMC areas. While many districts across Telangana have already achieved 100 percent survey completion, efforts in urban regions like Hyderabad are ongoing, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all households.

This survey holds immense significance for addressing socio-economic disparities, understanding employment patterns, and framing inclusive policies that benefit all communities.

Residents of Hyderabad and Telangana are encouraged to cooperate with survey teams and provide accurate information. Participation in the caste survey is a step towards a more inclusive and data-driven future.