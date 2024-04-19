Asaduddin Owaisi files nomination from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat

Owaisi went to the nomination centre in Hyderabad with a massive rally that began from Makkah Masjid near Charminar.

Updated: 19th April 2024 6:14 pm IST
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi filed his nomination on Friday, April 19, for the Lok Sabha polls to take place on May 13 in Telangana.

Accompanied by his brother and AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and party MLAs, MLCs, corporators and Majlis cadres, Owaisi went to the nomination centre in Hyderabad with a massive rally that began from Makkah Masjid near Charminar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated K Madhavi Latha and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nominated Gaddam Srinivas Yadav for the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bhagavanth Rao, BJP’s candidate against the AIMIM chief from the stood a distant second, losing to Owaisi by 2,82,186 votes. He received just 26 per cent of the total votes polled to Owaisi’s 58.95 per cent.

The Congress is however yet to announce its candidate for the seat, despite the initiation of the nomination process.

