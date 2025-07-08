Asaduddin Owaisi slams Pak Army chief, Netanyahu over Trump’s Nobel nomination

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, July 8, criticised Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir over their nomination of US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026.

“Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and Israeli PM Netanyahu both believe that Doland Trump should be given the Nobel Peace Prize. Munir is a key exporter of terrorism to India and Netanyahu is a fugitive of the International Criminal Court who has openly committed genocide of Palestinians,” Owaisi remarked.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad MP said, “These are the United States of Global Mischief. One uses Zionism to kill innocents, and another uses takfirism. Both are propped up by USA.”

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and Israeli PM Netanyahu

both believe that Doland Trump should be given the Nobel Peace Prize. Munir is a key exporter of terrorism to India and Netanyahu is a fugitive of the International Criminal Court who has openly committed genocide of…

Owaisi’s remark comes after the Israeli PM Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Netanyahu wrote to the Nobel committee after he met with Trump at the White House. “I wish to submit the nomination of the Honourable Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Netanyahu’s letter to the Nobel committee read.

The Prime Minister’s office shared a picture of the letter on its X account. Netanyahu further said that President Trump has a steadfast and exceptional dedication to promoting peace, stability and security around the world. “In the Middle East, his efforts have brought about dramatic change and created opportunities for expanding peace circles and normalisation,” Netanyahu said.

It is to be noted that the US President ordered precision attacks on Iran during the Iran-Israel conflict in June this year. The attacks eventually led to a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The truce followed US airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites, Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, in a pre-dawn operation on Sunday, June 22, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer.

In a final act of retaliation, Iran launched Operation Annunciation of Victory on Monday, June 23, targeting the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military facility in the Middle East. No injuries were reported.

As the ceasefire came into effect, Iran fired over a dozen missiles into Israeli territory. In response, US President Donald Trump condemned both sides, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.