Asaduddin Owaisi urges people to ensure peace prevails in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Friday prayers, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to people to ensure peace prevails in Hyderabad and said that the “biggest demand” of getting BJP leader T Raja Singh detained and suspended over his remarks on Prophet Mohammad has been fulfilled.

Earlier on Thursday, protests erupted in Telangana following the alleged remarks by the suspended BJP leader on Prophet Mohammed. Singh has been detained under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) and is being lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally, said Hyderabad Police on Thursday.

“I also urge all of you to not raise any such slogans after the Friday prayers, which may hamper the country’s harmony… Let peace prevail,” Owaisi said in a press conference in Hyderabad.

“Our biggest demand – of getting him arrested – has been fulfilled under PD Act. I urge all to ensure peaceful Friday prayers tomorrow,” he added.

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh has been detained under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) and is being lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally, said Hyderabad Police on Thursday.

According to the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader who was “involved in 18 communal offences”.

“T. Raja Singh has been detained under Act No.1 of 1986 on August 25 i.e. P.D Act as per the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City,” said the police.

The police said that Singh has been “habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches” and “driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder”.

Referring to the video released by Singh on YouTube, the police said that the protests erupted in different parts of Hyderabad City and other parts of Telangana after the video went viral, and “drove a wedge between communities and disturbed the peaceful nature of Hyderabad and Telangana State”.

The police said in a release that the detainee commented: “very blasphemously against Prophet Mohammed and his lifestyle”.

He was earlier taken into custody on Tuesday. However, he was released after a Court order.

The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153(A), 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The BJP suspended the MLA and said his remarks were against the party’s line.