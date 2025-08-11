Asadudin Owaisi seeks rollback of fee hike at Aligarh Muslim University

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, August 10 demanded that the fee hike at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) be rolled back.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said that a 35-40 percent increase in fees is unbearable for students of the university. In a post on X, Owaisi said that he is in solidarity with the students of AMU, “In complete solidarity with the students of Aligarh Muslim University. The University must rollback its fees hike at the earliest. Many of AMU’s students come from backward regions & very poor families. A 35%-40% increase in fees is unbearable for them,” read the post.

In complete solidarity with the students of Aligarh Muslim University. The University must rollback its fees hike at the earliest. Many of AMU’s students come from backward regions & very poor families. A 35%-40% increase in fees is unbearable for them. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 10, 2025

The students have been protesting at AMU against the fee hike from a few days. On August 8, a peaceful protest by the students was disrupted due to a lathi charge by the police. The university, hailed for being affordable to many from economically weaker sections of society, had blindsided students with a 36 percent fee hike, especially since it was done without any prior notice.

Also Read AMU students assaulted, dragged by cops during fee hike protest

Tensions escalated even more on Friday when some of the students decided to offer their Friday prayer on the grounds, the police lathi-charged them and even dragged the protestors from the scene.

The protesting students also demanded the resignation of professors on the proctorial team, which accused the protestors of misconduct, alleging them to be involved in police abuse during the protest.

The protest has since garnered support from the Doctors’ Residence Association (RDA) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU. Additionally, student unions across the country, including Delhi University and Jawaharlal University Students’ Union, have shown solidarity with the movement.