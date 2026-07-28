Ashoka slams Karnataka govt over Cauvery water release to TN

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Tuesday, July 28, criticised the Karnataka government over the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s directive to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, terming it a “complete failure” of the state administration. He demanded that the government immediately convene an all-party meeting to formulate the state’s legal and political response.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Ashoka alleged that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had failed to effectively present Karnataka’s case before the Cauvery authorities. He also accused Irrigation Minister Ramalinga Reddy of neglecting the issue, saying the government had not adequately protected the state’s interests.

Pointing to the prevailing drought conditions, Ashoka said water levels in reservoirs were steadily declining while sugarcane crops in Mandya were drying up. Under such circumstances, he argued, releasing water to Tamil Nadu would be unfair to Karnataka and could lead to drinking water shortages in Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka had succumbed to pressure from the party’s central leadership because Tamil Nadu is also governed by a Congress-backed alliance. He claimed that while farmers were staging protests against the water release, the state government was preoccupied with cabinet expansion and political matters.

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Ashoka urges an all-party meeting

Ashoka urged the government to convene an all-party meeting with legal experts at the earliest and file an appeal against the Cauvery authority’s order. He insisted that Karnataka should not release water to Tamil Nadu and questioned the utility of the proposed meeting between the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, saying it would serve little purpose as Tamil Nadu was expected to continue opposing the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

Describing the water release order as a “death warrant” for Karnataka, Ashoka held the Congress government solely responsible for the situation. He also questioned why senior advocate Mohan Katarki, who had been representing Karnataka’s interests in the Cauvery dispute, was allegedly kept out of the proceedings, suggesting that his exclusion had weakened the state’s case.

Govt should immediately start work on Mekedatu project

On the Mekedatu project, Ashoka said the Centre had already clarified that Karnataka did not require the consent of neighbouring states to proceed. He demanded that the state government immediately allocate Rs 10,000 crore for the project and begin construction instead of engaging in further discussions with the Tamil Nadu government.

Ashoka also criticised the state government over the long-term tender awarded for the Bidadi solid waste management project, alleging that it had been given for 60 years to a person who had been blacklisted internationally. He said the BJP would soon release documents related to the alleged irregularities and promised a thorough investigation if the party returned to power.