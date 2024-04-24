ASI ends survey at Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in MP

Dhar: The ongoing survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Bhojshala Complex located in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, which started on March 22, ended on Tuesday.

The ASI has to submit the report to the Indore High Court on April 29, but the ASI has submitted an application seeking 8 more weeks for the survey.

On Tuesday, a team from the ASI reached the Bhojshala in the morning, with 21 members and 32 laborers. Along with ASI team, Gopal Sharma and Ashish Goyal from the Hindu side and Abdul Samad Khan from the Muslim side also reached the complex.

According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Following the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the ASI began an archaeological survey at the Bhojshala Complex on March 22.

For Hindus, the Bhojshala Complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque.

On April 1, the Supreme Court refused to stay the March 11 Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct within six weeks a survey of the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district.

Last month, the appellants, while seeking an urgent hearing of the matter “in view of the sensitivity of the issue,” had said that “the survey may cause damage to the place of worship and affect religious sentiments of communities at large”.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had also directed the ASI to constitute an expert committee that will “complete scientific investigation, survey and excavation, through the adoption of latest methods and techniques” and submit the report within six weeks. The next hearing into the matter is scheduled on April 29.