ASI killed after police patrol car runs him over in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: An assistant sub-inspector met with an untimely end in an unfortunate road mishap after a police patrolling vehicle ran over him in Sangareddy district of Telangana late Monday night, April 13.

The victim, who is confirmed to be ASI Govind Nayak, was reportedly on duty in front of Manur Police Station. As per reports, a police vehicle driven by a home guard named Rama Rao lost control and hit the officer when it was being driven at high speeds.

According to local reports, Nayak suffered grievous injuries following the collision and was shifted to the hospital with the help of fellow officers. The officer breathed his last while receiving medical treatment.

Also Read Telangana Inter result suicides mount to 12 in 3 days; 5 more deaths reported

However, the case has taken a controversial turn after home guard Rama Rao fled the scene. The police are currently searching for him.

Meanwhile, family members have made some strong allegations, stating that the incident might have been planned owing to internal factionalism in the department.