ASI team in Varanasi, to begin scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday

The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 23rd July 2023 11:52 pm IST
Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: Twitter)

Varanasi: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived here on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

Advocate of the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav said that the ASI team will start the survey of the Gyanvapi complex at around 7 am on Monday.

He added that an advocate each of the petitioners will accompany the survey team.

District judge A K Vishvesh on Friday directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey — including excavations, wherever necessary — to determine if the mosque in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is built upon a temple.

The mosque’s ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

Tags
