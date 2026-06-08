ASI, woman constable arrested for accepting bribe in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: In a shocking case of alleged corruption involving a POCSO case, Lokayukta police on Sunday, June 7, arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a woman constable attached to the Station Bazaar Police Station in Kalaburagi for allegedly accepting a bribe from the mother of a minor sexual assault victim.

The accused have been identified as ASI Shivasharanappa and woman constable Jyothi. According to Lokayukta officials, the two allegedly demanded money from the victim’s mother on the pretext of providing legal assistance and support during court proceedings.

Investigators said the accused had allegedly sought Rs 10,000 from the complainant, assuring her of legal help and protection in connection with the POCSO case. The officials are also accused of having earlier collected Rs 1,000 from the woman, claiming it was required as a fee for the Public Prosecutor.

Distressed by the repeated demands, the victim’s mother approached the Kalaburagi Lokayukta Police and lodged a formal complaint.

Acting on the complaint, a Lokayukta team led by Inspector Arun Kumar Muragundi laid a trap near the Station Bazaar Police Station.

According to officials, woman constable Jyothi was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Lokayukta officers immediately detained her and seized the tainted money as evidence.

Officials said ASI Shivasharanappa attempted to escape after learning about the Lokayukta operation. However, a special vigilance team tracked him down and apprehended him at Kadaganchi in Aland taluk after a brief pursuit.

Both accused have been taken into custody and booked under relevant provisions of the anti-corruption laws.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Siddaraju. Lokayukta officials stated that a formal case has been registered against the two police personnel and further legal proceedings are underway.

The incident has triggered outrage, as the alleged victims of the corruption were already facing the trauma of a sensitive POCSO case. Authorities said the investigation would continue to determine whether similar complaints exist against the accused and whether others were involved in the alleged bribery network.

Lokayukta officials reiterated that strict action would be taken against public servants found exploiting vulnerable citizens for personal gain.