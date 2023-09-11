Asia Cup: Team India to resume two down as rain plays havoc in Pakistan match

Colombo: The much-awaited Super Four match at the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan will stretch into a second day after rain washed out the majority of play on Sunday.

India reached 147/2 from 24.1 when the heavens opened on Sunday and no play was possible from that point on despite the hard work of ground staff at R Premadasa Stadium.

KL Rahul (17) and Virat Kohli (8) will resume at the crease for India as the not out batters on Monday and every effort will be made for the match to be completed in full on the reserve day, reports ICC.

The reserve day was added to this crucial Super Four match last week and is the only game at the Asia Cup – along with the final – with an option of being completed on an additional day.

Pakistan are currently sitting on top of the Super Four table following their impressive victory over Bangladesh in the opening match of the tournament phase, while India need to pick up a win to keep in touch with their arch-rival and Sri Lanka.

India will likely end up taking the field in Colombo on three consecutive days, with their Super Four match against Sri Lanka scheduled to take place the venue on Tuesday.