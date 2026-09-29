Asian Games: Gulveer wins 3rd medal, now bronze in men’s 5000m

Nagoya: India’s Gulveer Singh continued his spectacular run of form at the ongoing Asian Games as he won a bronze medal in the men’s 5000m with a time of 13:32.75 on Tuesday, September 29, completing a hat-trick of podium finishes in the Japanese city.

This is Gulveer’s third podium finish at the 2026 games, having won silver medals in men’s 1500m and 10000m events earlier in the multisport extravaganza.

Gulveer thus became the second Indian man to win three medals in track and field events in a single edition of the continental games. In the inaugural edition of the Asian Games in New Delhi, India’s Lavy Pinto won gold in 100m and 200m and silver in the 4x100m relay. While PT Usha’s four gold medals and a silver in the Seoul Games in 1986 still remain intact, middle-distance runner KM Beenamol won three medals at the 2002 Busan edition.

Gulveer, India’s premier distance runner and the current national record holder in the men’s 5000m, had earlier won a historic bronze medal in the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, becoming the first-ever Indian to secure a CWG medal in the men’s 5000m.

He also claimed a gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, last year.