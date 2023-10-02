Asian Games: Parul, Priti bag silver, bronze in 3000m steeplechase

A day after Avinash Sable romped to victory in the men's event. Parul and Priti ran superb tactical races to finish behind Bahrain's Olympic and World leader Winfred Mutile Yavi, who set an Asian Games Record of 9:18.28.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 6:18 pm IST
Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba clocked personal best timing to claim silver and bronze medals (Photo:X)

Hangzhou: Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba clocked personal best timing to claim silver and bronze medals, respectively, for India in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the 19th Asian Games, here on Monday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A day after Avinash Sable romped to victory in the men’s event. Parul and Priti ran superb tactical races to finish behind Bahrain’s Olympic and World leader Winfred Mutile Yavi, who set an Asian Games Record of 9:18.28.

Parul clocked 9:27.63 while Priti finished third in 9:43.32, also her personal best’.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Asian games: Nikhat bags bronze medal; Parveen secures Paris 2024 Olympic quota

It is a great performance by Parul , who stayed on the heels of the Bahraini before opened up a big gap with three laps to go. She continued and went to break her personal best, for the third time in a month after doing it twice at the World Championships.

Knowing that the Bahraini runner was too strong, they did not expend their energy in trying to be with her but kept themselves in the battle for the second and third positions and made their moves at an appropriate times.

These were India’s first medals in athletics on Monday after the country bagged nine medals on Sunday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 6:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button