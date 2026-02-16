Asia’s largest life sciences forum BioAsia begins in Hyderabad on Feb 17

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the 23rd edition of BioAsia, Asia’s largest life sciences forum, on February 17 and 18, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy set to inaugurate the two-day summit.

The event at HITEX Exhibition Centre, organised under the theme “TechBio Unleashed – AI, Automation and the Biology Revolution,” is expected to draw over 4,000 delegates and more than 500 companies from across the globe, which is a jump from last year’s 3,000 participants.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu will be present at the inaugural session, while keynote addresses will be delivered by Prof Bruce L Levine of the Perelman School of Medicine and Dr Howard Y Chang, Chief Scientific Officer of Amgen. Pushmeet Kohli from Google DeepMind will also speak at the forum, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Over 175 exhibitors will showcase advances in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medtech, digital health and advanced manufacturing. BioAsia 2026 will feature a Startup Pavilion with 40 emerging startups, an Innovation Pavilion with 16 exhibitors presenting breakthrough technologies and participation from 22 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) exhibitors.

Global pharmaceutical giants, including Novartis, Eli Lilly, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sanofi, and MSD, will participate alongside Indian companies like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Biocon Biologics.

Discussions will centre on AI-driven drug discovery, synthetic biology, genomics, biomanufacturing, and digital health. The summit will also deliberate on “Telangana Rising 2047,” the state’s vision of building a life sciences ecosystem, with sessions covering science, software and supply chains, next-generation biologics and the future of pharma and biotech.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate both the international exhibition and the conference on Tuesday, February 17.