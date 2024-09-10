Asifabad violence: Amjedullah Khan questions Telangana Waqf board silence

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek’s(MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan on Monday, September 9 questioned the Telangana Waqf board’s silence on recent violence in Jainoor in the Asifabad district.

He lashed out at the Waqf board chairperson Syed Azmatullah Hussaini and CEO Mohammed Asad Ullah over their alleged inaction against mosques being damaged during the violence.

In a video, Khan claimed that the violence in Jainoor caused damage worth Rs 200 crore to Waqf properties.

He questioned why Hussaini and Asad Ullah had not visited Jainoor even after five days of the violence.

“Four masjids were damaged during Jainoor riots but Syed Azmatullah Husseni and Mohammed Asad Ullah are silent. Why is there a delay in repairing the masjids damaged during the violence?” the MBT spokesperson asked.

He further questioned the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) minority department chairperson Imran Pratapgarhi as well as chairpersons of various boards in Telangana regarding their silence on the incident.

Jainoor violence pre-planned: Owaisi

Earlier on September 8, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi commented the violence in Jainoor was pre-planned.

Owaisi demanded the state government to provide financial assistance to Muslims whose shops, houses, and vehicles were damaged during the Jainoor violence. The Hyderabad MP further said that the transfer of the police officer responsible was not enough and called for his suspension.

Communal tension erupted in Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district on September 4 after a 2000-strong mob attacked properties belonging to the Muslim community. A case of an auto rickshaw driver sexually assaulting a tribal woman in the district triggered the violence.

Police apprehended the autorickshaw driver on September 3 for allegedly attempting to rape and murder a 45-year-old tribal woman at Raghavapur village.

Condemning the violence, Owaisi met the director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitendra and urged for peace. The senior police officer had assured the situation was being monitored and additional forces were deployed.