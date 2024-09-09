Telangana: Asifabad violence preplanned, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, September 8 said that the Jainoor violence against Muslims was preplanned.

The Hyderabad MP demanded the Telangana government provide financial assistance to those Muslims whose shops, houses, and vehicles were damaged by miscreants. Asaduddin Owaisi further said that the transfer of the police officer responsible was not enough and called for his suspension.

Communal tension erupted in Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district on Wednesday, September 4, after a 2000-strong mob started attacking properties belonging to the Muslim community. A case of an auto rickshaw driver sexually assaulting a tribal woman in the district triggered the violence.

Police apprehended an autorickshaw driver on Tuesday, September 3, for allegedly attempting to murder a 45-year-old tribal woman after attempting to rape her at Raghavapur village in Jainoor mandal of Asifabad.

Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the violence in the Asifabad district and met the DGP Telangana Dr Jitendra over the violence and urged for peace assuring the public that the situation is being monitored and additional forces were deployed.

I have spoken to @TelanganaDGP regarding incidents of communal disturbances in Jainoor ,Asifabad District ,the @TelanganaDGP assured me that it is being monitored &additional forces are being send and action will be taken against people who take law in their hands — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 4, 2024

Owaisi has been an active voice over violence against minorities in the country. Recently, he condemned the attack on an elderly Muslim man in Maharashtra. Owaisi’s remarks highlight growing concerns about violence and discrimination against minority communities in the region.