Asifnagar murder case: Hyderabad police arrest five

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police apprehended five people for allegedly murdering a man in full public view at Asifnagar Road on Thursday night, June 13. The police said the killing was done to avenge the murder of one of the brothers of the accused persons.

The killing in full public view and captured using mobile phones created a sensation and fear in the citizens who were shocked by the brutality witnessed on the city roads patrolled by about three hundred police parties day and night.

Those apprehended are Syed Taher, 27, Syed Imran, 24, Syed Muzaffar, and all three brothers, Syed Aman and Shaik Jaweed, their relatives.

Sneha Mehra, in charge DCP south west said the deceased Mohd Qutbuddin, murdered Mujahed, who is the brother of accused persons Taher, Imran and Muzaffer in 2023 near a bar at Asifnagar. After the murder, Qutbuddin was arrested and sent to jail.

Taher and his brothers wanted to avenge the murder and planned it with the help of their other relatives. On Thursday night, they got an opportunity to chase Qutbuddin on a public road and in full view stabbed him and attacked him with sticks.

An injured Qutbuddin escaped from the place and managed to reach the shop of his elder brother Raheem who rushed him to a private hospital. During treatment, Qutbuddin died.

The police booked a case after the murder and arrested Taher, Imran, Muzaffer, Arman and Javeed.