Asim Riaz confirmed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty is gearing up for Khatron ke Khiladi 14, the upcoming new season of the stunt based reality show. It will be shot in Romania this year and an official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

Several names of the celebrities from the television industry who are set to take part in KKK 14 are doing rounds on internet. Latest name to join the list is Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz.

Yes, you read that right!

Asim Riaz In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to a latest report in India Forums, Asim has been confirmed as one of the contestants for upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Makers approached him and it is being said that he has already signed the dotted lines. An official confirmation from the makers and Asim is still awaited.

KKK 14 Contestants List

Here’s a list of the confirmed contestants:

Sumona Chakravarti

Shilpa Shinde

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Samarth Jurel

Aditi Sharma

Gashmeer Mahajani

Abhishek Kumar

Additionally, there are several ‘almost confirmed’ contestants, including:

Karanvir Sharma

Abhishek Malhan

Elvish Yadav

Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim

Mannara Chopra

Do you want to see Asim Riaz in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.