Asim Riaz signs Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, offered huge money?

Mumbai: One of the most popular reality TV shows in India Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to return with its season 13 soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to begin. While the official announcement from the makers is yet to be made, updates and rumours about the upcoming season have already left fans excited.

Asim Riaz In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

According to reports, several popular personalities from the world of entertainment have been approached to participate in KKK 13. Popular television personality and Bigg Boss 13’s first runner-up Asim Riaz is the latest celebrity name that is popping up on internet.

YES, you read that right! If the inside sources are to be believed, then KKK fans will get see Asim in the upcoming edition of Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Buzz has it that makers have approached the star with an offer of staggering amount. Talks are reportedly on between the makers and Asim. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Speaking about KKK 12, choreographer Tushar Kalia was announced as the winner of the show, while Faisal Shaikh walked home with runner-up title.

Other Bigg Boss contestants who are rumoured to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare.

