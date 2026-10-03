Ask questions, seek your right to vote: Prakash Raj in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prominent South Indian actor and social activist Prakash Raj urges voters to ask questions related to the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and hold the governments accountable.

He was in Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk on Saturday, October 3, where several had gathered demanding the immediate resignation of ECI Gyanesh Kumar following an Indian Express report alleging that he kept Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in dark over key decisions linked to the deletion of over 13 crore names from the electoral rolls.

Protestors at Dharna Chowk, Hyderabad

Speaking on the issue, Prakash Raj called Gyanesh Kumar a criminal, caught red-handed. “In criminal cases, a culprit isn’t caught while committing murder; they get caught while erasing evidence. You (Gyanesh Kumar) are erasing evidence right now,” he said.

Actor and social activist Prakash Raj on Saturday joined a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Dharna Chowk, demanding that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls be scrapped.



Raj said he travelled through 23 districts of Karnataka over… pic.twitter.com/5hAg9x4J0u — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 3, 2026

He called upon citizens to seek their right to vote and store the evidence before “it catches fire.”

“This is the fight not only for a vote. This is a fight against the murder of democracy,” he said and called for an immediate halt to SIR.

The Dharna Chowk protest abruptly concluded after Hyderabad Police personnel whisked away the demonstrators, stating the allocated time for the protest was over.