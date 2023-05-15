‘Ask Shoaib..’: Sania Mirza’s reply to a journalist grabs attention

Dubai: Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis star who recently attended the FMCG event gave a befitting reply to a journalist who asked how she manages to balance her career and motherhood. She was asked the question as it is also rumoured that her equation with her husband Shoaib Malik is detotiating. Sania’s reply to the journalist is what made headlines across borders.

During a media event, Sania Mirza was asked by a journalist how the former handles being a mother and a professional athlete at the same time. Journalist wanted to know about her ability to juggle her professional commitments while being a caring mother. In response, the tennis star confidently stated that she manages things the same way her husband does. She added that she would answer the question only after the same question was asked to Shoaib Malik. Sania Mirza said in Urdu, ” Jaise woh manage kartay hain, waise main manage karti hu.”

Sania Mirza retired from tennis earlier this year, ending her career at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

On personal front, Sania has been constantly hitting headlines for her divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik. Inside source suggest that their marriage has been hit by troubled waters and they are not living together anymore. They tied the knot in April 2010 in Hyderabad and they have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.