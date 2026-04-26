Assam: 20 ‘illegal immigrants’ pushed back to Bangladesh, says CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, April 26, said 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in the state and pushed back to Bangladesh.

“Rude people don’t understand soft language… We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don’t leave themselves. For instance, these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He, however, did not share details pertaining to the location where they were nabbed or their nationality.

“Assam will fight, Pushbacks WILL CONTINUE,” Sarma asserted.

लातों के भूत बातों से नहीं मानते।



We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don't leave themselves.



For instance these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night.



Assam will fight, Pushbacks WILL CONTINUE. pic.twitter.com/wLiIoR4TJc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2026

Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts in Assam share 267.5 km of the international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. The northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, the other two being at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Another ICP in the region is at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

The Assam Police had earlier said that the force and the BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh, as per law, following a political turmoil in the neighbouring nation in 2024.

However, all Indian passport holders have been allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state.