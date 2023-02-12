Assam: AAP holds protest, demands JPC probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue

Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged a protest here, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations of malpractices against the Adani group in the Hindenburg Research report.

Workers of the party tried to march towards the Assam BJP headquarters on National Highway-27 in the Basistha area but were stopped by the police around 50 metres away from the place.

“We picked up many protesters and took them in a bus to the designated dharna site at Chachal. They were released there,” a senior police officer said.

“We demand a JPC probe into the latest allegations of malpractices in Adani stocks,” an AAP member said.

The protesters also raised slogans against the ruling BJP and billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after the US-based Hindenburg Research made several allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the allegations.

The opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people’s money as “LIC and SBI have invested in them”.

These parties have also been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the issue.