Assam Assembly abolishes 2-hr break for Friday ‘namaz’

Guwahati: The Assam assembly will do away with a two-hour break provided on Fridays to facilitate Muslim legislators to offer ‘namaz’, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The rule will be implemented from the next session, an Assembly official said.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “By doing away with the 2-hour Jumma break, @AssamAssembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League’s Syed Saadulla in 1937.”

“My gratitude to Hon’ble Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 dangoriya and our legislators for this historical decision,” Sarma added.

For the last time, this two-hour break was provided on Friday, the final day of the Autumn session of the assembly, the official said.

An official statement circulated in the House, a copy of which was made available to reporters, said the Rules Committee of the assembly had unanimously agreed to drop this practice.

“Accordingly, today, the House adopted a motion to amend this rule so as to provide for sitting of the House for the conduct of its proceedings on Fridays like any other day,” the statement added.