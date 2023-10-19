Assam BJP MLAs given specific vote margin targets for LS polls

Sarma has set specific targets for each MLA to accumulate votes for the BJP candidates.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th October 2023 2:02 pm IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with all the BJP MLAs at the state party headquarters here, during which discussions were held on the role of each legislator in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to party sources, Sarma has set specific targets for each MLA to accumulate votes for the BJP candidates.

Also Read
Manipur blast: NIA arrests one from Assam

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister said: “There was a discussion with the MLAs of the party, especially about the Lok Sabha elections. A clear message was given to everyone. The MLAs should give their best effort for party candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

MS Education Academy

“There is no room for complacency. I am sure that the BJP alliance will win at least 11 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Assam. We can win another seat but there is uncertainty. The accuracy of his prediction will become clear after the poll results are out.”

He also highlighted there will be no seat sharing problem with the ruling alliance.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th October 2023 2:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button