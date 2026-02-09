Assam CM claims he is not aware of BJP’s deleted ‘point blank shot’ video

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, February 9, expressed ignorance of the state Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) video, which created a controversy and was deleted.

The video showed Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with “point-blank shot” as the caption. It was deleted later.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function, CM Himanta also said he is not aware of any police case filed by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad over that video.

“I don’t know anything about any video,” the CM said when asked about it.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Police, seeking criminal action against the Assam CM over the now-deleted video which had been shared on social media.

Sarma said, “If any case has been filed against me, arrest me. I don’t have any objection. I will be prepared to go to jail. I will always stick to my words. I am opposed to Bangladeshi infiltrators and will always remain so.”