Assam CM distributes appointment letters to 884 TET qualified teachers

Karbi Anglong: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday handed over appointment letters to 884 TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) qualified teachers on a regular and contractual basis in various categories under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

Sarma handed over the appointment letters in a programme held at Joysing Doloi Auditorium, Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

This includes 108 numbers Assistant Teachers and 25 numbers Maths and Science Teachers of Upper Primary, 192 numbers Assistant Teachers (Primary) under the Primary Education Department and 559 numbers Assistant Teacher (Contractual) under Axom Sarba Siksha Mission.

The Assam Chief Minister also ceremonially distributed one-time financial assistance (Insurance premium) to DIPR registered and recognized 32 media persons and financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1 lakh each to 34 eminent writers of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong District.

Apart from this, Sarma also distributed financial assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 each to the families of deceased journalists and Rs 15,000 each to 88 numbers Law graduates.

“In recent years, Karbi Anglong has witnessed a renaissance of development and there is a new dawn in terms of progress in the district. If infrastructure like roads, and bridges are parts of the body of a human being, education and health can be considered as the soul. The state government is making all-out effort to develop the soul and has been spending 6 per cent of GDP in education and health sector,” the Assam chief minister said.

Stating that teaching should not be considered as a mere profession, the Assam Chief Minister urged the teachers to be accountable to the society as they are entrusted with the great task of developing human resources.

“Though since 2012-13, the state government has recruited several thousand TET qualified teachers in the state and many have been appointed in Karbi Anglong. The academic condition has not improved, rather enrolment has recorded a downward turn. The situation in Karbi Anglong is no different,” he said adding that “teachers who don’t go to school and show negligence to their duties are enemies of society.”

The Assam Chief Minister made a call to the people of Karbi Anglong, especially the intellectual class to keep a vigil on the performance of teachers so that they carry out their responsibilities with utmost commitment.

“Karbi Anglong has all the resources, but what is required the most for its fast development is quality education and better academic opportunities as education teaches us equality and leads us to development,” Sarma said.

Moreover, underlining the importance of venturing out of the district to find out more employment opportunities, the Assam Chief Minister urged the students of Karbi Anglong to learn as many languages as possible to make them more employable.