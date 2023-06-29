Assam CM meets PM Modi, briefs him about flood situation

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and briefed him about the flood situation in the state, even as he said Assam’s well-being remains the “top priority” for the prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi assured Sarma of all possible help and assistance.

“I had the privilege of seeking blessings of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi.

“Assam’s well-being remains the top priority for Hon’ble PM. I apprised him on our developmental journey and received his kind guidance on the way forward,” Sarma tweeted after the meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office also tweeted: “Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa called on PM @narendramodi”.

According to a state government release, Sarma briefed PM Modi about the latest flood situation in Assam and the measures taken by the state government to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood affected people.

The prime minister, while appreciating the steps taken by the chief minister to deal with the flood situation, assured to provide all possible help and assistance to the state government.

Sarma also briefed the PM about development initiatives taken by the state government.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed with her about the financial related matters of the state.

Sarma presented an overall financial scenario highlighting the progress made by the state in various key indicators, including mobilisation of revenue, according to the release.

Expressing his heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for extending “generous support” to Assam in terms of capital assistance and the advance release of devolution funds, the chief minister said these initiatives have helped Assam accelerate the welfare-oriented programmes as well as capital expenditure, the release said.

The chief minister also tweeted: “I had the pleasure to call upon Hon Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji in New Delhi today. During our meeting, we conveyed our heartfelt appreciation for the ministry’s generous support in terms of capital assistance and the advance release of devolution funds. These initiatives have played a crucial role in accelerating our welfare programmes and capital expenditure.”