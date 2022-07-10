Assam man dresses up as Shiva to stage drama against fuel price hike, arrested

Amid nationwide outrage over ‘the smoking Kaali’ poster of director Leena Manimekalai’s documentary film, a new controversy has erupted in Assam’s Nagaon over a man and a woman staging a protest dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The incident was strongly condemned by the Nagaon district units of the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who claimed that Hindu Sanatan Dharma sentiments had been hurt.

“They dressed up as Lord Shiv & Goddess Parvati. If you want to protest, sit & do it. We don’t support their act of dressing up as deities. BJP lodged FIR,” Raja Pareek, a BJP worker said, speaking to ANI.

The arrested man, through his street play, was protesting against rising fuel price & unemployment

The controversy began on Saturday evening, when a man and a woman dressed as Shiva and Parvati took to the streets to protest rising fuel, food, and other commodity prices. Riding a bike, the duo arrived at Nagaon’s College Chowk and staged a drama about the vehicle running out of fuel.

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor dressed as Lord Shiva said that the government was only concerned with the interests of capitalists and was unconcerned about the problems of ordinary people. He then urged onlookers to take to the streets to protest rising inflation.

Following that, the actors travelled to Bada Bazar and performed a similar street drama. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal were both drawn to the stunt. They condemned the stunt and accused the youths of offending Hindu sentiments.

A complaint was then filed against the actor duo — Birinchi Bora and Karishma — at the Nagaon Sadar police station. Bora was arrested as a result of this incident.