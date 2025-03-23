Assam: NIT assistant professor accused of molesting female student; held

An assistant professor working at the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar, Assam, has been suspended for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing a female student.

The incident occurred on March 20. He was arrested the following day.

According to a complaint filed by the victim to NIT, the accused – Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda – had asked her to visit his cabin to discuss her recent marks.

“I got there along with a friend and entered his cabin while my friend waited outside. Dr Raju told me to lock the doors of his cabin. Later, bringing out my answer script from one of the shacks, he told me to sit beside him,” read her complaint.

“Suddenly, he started touching my hands, fingers, neck and thighs, causing me extreme distress,” the complaint read. The victim escaped after she received a call from her friend on her mobile.

The incident soon spread among the student community evoking strong protests on campus and demanded immediate suspension and action against the assistant professor. The protest carried on the following afternoon.

A large gathering formed at the administrative block, compelling NIT authorities to address their concerns. the assistant professor was suspended and a case was registered against him.

Speaking to the media, Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta confirmed the assistant professor’s arrest. “When this news came to our notice, we contacted the NIT authorities who dismissed the incident as an ‘internal matter’ and ‘there is nothing to discuss,'” the police officer said.

However, a Zero FIR from the Dibrugarh Police Station. “The parents of the victim lodged the complaint. During the investigation, we came to know that the accused assistant professor was taking shelter in some hideout…We launched an operation and also received some input. Based on that, we arrested him for a hideout. Further investigation is underway,” the police officer said.

#WATCH | Assam | On Police arrested a professor of NIT Silchar following sexual harassment allegations made by a female student, SP Cachar, Numal Mahatta says, "On March 20, an incident took place at NIT Silchar, where a complaint was lodged against a faculty member that he has… pic.twitter.com/mdAqMn4qpN — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

In a similar case, a 54-year-old professor working in a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district was booked for allegedly raping several female students.

The accused was identified as Rajneesh Kumar. He was the head of the geography department in the college. The incident came to light after a complaint was submitted against him anonymously to the National Commission for Women (NCW), higher police officials, and local representatives last year, the Indian Express reported.