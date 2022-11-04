Assam’s oldest medical college to become ‘state-of-the-art institute’

Guwahati: The Assam government is planning to transform the Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh into a state-of-the-art research institute for dealing with new age ailments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

He said this while attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of the AMC — the oldest medical college in Assam.

Speaking on occasion, Sarma said that the premier institute needs to upgrade itself into a state-of-the-art medical institute with an adequate thrust on research to deal with acute diseases.

He also asked the medical college authority to coordinate the partnership between the state government and IIT Guwahati for high-end medical research.

The state government will give Rs 300 crore to AMC for the construction of teachers’ quarters and students’ hostels, said the Chief Minister.

Hailing the medical college administration for maintaining its rich legacy in medical education and treatment, he asked the college management to initiate its growth and development in sync with its green milieu.

“Seventy-five years is a long time and during this period, the medical college has produced many doctors who are now leaders in their chosen fields of expertise,” Sarma added.

Sarma, acknowledging the dedicated role played by the AMC during the Covid-19 pandemic thanked the medical college fraternity. He said because of its unrelenting dedication, several human lives were saved.

“The state government is committed to providing advanced, accessible and affordable health care delivery system to everybody in the state. Therefore, the state government has decided to increase the number of medical colleges to twenty-four,” he said.

A commemorative Platinum Jubilee Postal Stamp was released on this occasion. Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta, and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli also attended the function.